This “bird’s-eye view” map by Albert Ruger of the Chicago Lithographing Company shows a panorama of La Crosse in 1867. Maps like this created the illusion of a higher viewpoint by placing sketches of prominent buildings on a plan of a town. Sketches were drawn in reverse on lithographic stone and printed. From this imagined perspective, most details of city streets and houses were visible and identifiable.

Many bird’s-eye maps were produced by commercial firms for American cities after the Civil War. They were sold by subscription to locals, who could proudly point to their home or business, or purchase a border vignette highlighting it for an extra fee. This map included vignettes of the courthouse and jail, the 1st ward school, and the home of Gideon Hixon (now Historic Hixon House Museum), as well as those of other prominent citizens. It showed La Crosse stretching from the river to sparse settlements along West Avenue, and from La Crosse Street to patches of houses along Jackson Street. North La Crosse was still a separate city and was not included, though the “Plank Road” now known as Copeland Avenue is shown dotted with horse-drawn vehicles.

The waterfront showed extensive commercial activity, with steamboats, sawmills, the busy Milwaukee Road Depot on the Black River, and two mouths of the La Crosse River clearly visible. A brick smokestack at Badger and Second marked the site of La Crosse’s first sawmill (1852). A Liberty Pole where a flag was flown on all national holidays stood at the foot of Mount Vernon Street (between Main and Jay Streets). The map accurately showed the First Ward School at Sixth and Vine and Third Ward School at Seventh and Division. The Congregational Church at Seventh and Main and Cathedral at Sixth and Main were included too, though these buildings were not completed until 1870.

Two more panoramic prints of La Crosse from this time period are known to exist: A sketch of the La Crosse riverfront and the city’s skyline from 1873; and another bird’s-eye view print from 1887, which showed North La Crosse, annexed to the city in 1871. La Crosse County Historical Society has copies of both the 1867 and 1887 bird’s-eye view maps in its collections.

The 1887 bird’s-eye map is now on display at La Crosse’s local history museum, the La Crosse Area Heritage Center at 506 Main Street. The Heritage Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

