Things That Matter: A camera named for La Crosse

This camera named the La Crosse was manufactured in La Crosse in 1896 by the Aiken-Gleason Co.

The company was founded in 1893 by Frank Aiken and his son-in-law Eugene Gleason. Both men were longtime local residents, so it makes sense that they had enough pride in the city to name a camera after their hometown.

In fact, another camera was named after La Crosse’s neighbor in Minnesota, the Crescent. Other models made by the firm included the Comet, Peek-a Boo, Cycle Peek-a-Boo and Imperial.

Frank Aiken was born in Pennsylvania and moved to Onalaska with his parents in 1858. He served in the Civil War, and afterward worked as a mill-wright at several local lumber mills. His partner, Eugene Gleason, was born in Onalaska in 1866 and became a machinist in the lumber industry.

Gleason began manufacturing his patented Comet Camera in Onalaska in 1893. The two men formed a business relationship and incorporated as the Aiken-Gleason Co. about 1896, moving their factory to La Crosse at the time, located at Seventh and La Crosse streets.

The La Crosse camera was an up-to-date device for the amateur photographer of the day.