Things That Matter: A century-old ballot

This is a sample ballot from the 1914 Wisconsin general election.

It consists of five sheets with the candidates from the parties for each position.

The Republican, Democratic, Prohibition, Social Democratic party and individual candidates are represented.

Each layer is made of perforated tabs that are used to select a candidate. Upon selection, the tabs would be placed in a pink envelope by the voter and given to the election official. The remaining ballot would be placed in a brown envelope.

In 1914, the Wisconsin voting population was a bit different from today.

This ballot was only used by men. Wisconsin women, on the other hand, were allowed to vote in only school-related elections starting in 1901. Women were expected to focus on raising children and managing the household. Voting was seen as outside of women’s desires and capabilities.

It was not until the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920, after more than 70 years of protests, that women were given the right to vote nationwide. Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the Amendment on June 10, 1919.