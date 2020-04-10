Things That Matter: A musician's day job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

He played in many local orchestras and brass bands since he learned to play the cornet as a youth.

In the 1910 U.S. census, he declared his occupation to be a musician. Like most musical performers, Charles needed a day job to make ends meet.

His day-to-day work was making cigars. Over the years, Pavek worked for several of La Crosse’s numerous cigar manufacturers, and he may also have made and sold cigars independently from his home.

The only tools Charles needed to make cigars were his skilled hands, a knife and the cigar mold pictured here.

In the early 20th century, all cigars were hand rolled. Rolling was a craft that took several years to master. Charles began learning the trade in 1885 at the age of 16 while working at the Pamperin and Wiggenhorn Company on Main Street. He worked there until the turn of the century, when he switched employers to the cigar factory of John Dengler. Years later, he worked for Albert Major’s much smaller cigar factory.

The process of cigar-making involved several steps, each requiring learned skills.