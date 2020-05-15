Things That Matter: A steamboat engineer’s legacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 15 marked the 150th anniversary of the burning of the steamboat War Eagle on the Black River in La Crosse just north of Riverside Park.

Five lives were lost that night. In addition to the boat and its contents, the fire consumed the adjacent railroad depot, a grain elevator, a warehouse and most of a train waiting at the depot.

The War Eagle site was recently added to the National Registry of Historic Places.

Since 1870, local residents have salvaged a number of items from the submerged wreck. Many of these artifacts have been donated to the La Crosse County Historical Society, including some 700 items brought up by local scuba diver Dennis Brandt in the 1970s and 1980s, when such activity was still legal.

One of the more interesting finds was this set of tools that belonged to the engineer of the War Eagle, Thomas J. Connolly. An experienced steamboat engineer, Connolly had signed on to work for the War Eagle for the season.

We know these tools were Connolly’s because his name is stamped into each of them. Riverboat engineers often worked on different boats from season to season. Instead of relying on the new boat to have the equipment needed, engineers brought their own tools to the job.