Things That Matter: Ambroz chocolate box

This 1920s era chocolate box would have impressed someone’s Jazz Age sweetheart.
The 20½-inch-by-7½-inch box with four separate boxes inside was designed to hold about two pounds of chocolates. A red and white script logo identified the box as coming from “Ambroz’s Chocolates, La Crosse, Wis.”
Candy maker Rudolph Ambroz was born in Bohemia in 1883. He and his wife, Rose, settled in La Crosse in 1910, with Rudolph working for Funke Candy Company.
While Rudolph remained at Funke, his wife Rose and their daughter began an independent candy manufacturing business in 1919. They worked out of their home at 712 Cass St., a building that stands today.
Rudolph Ambroz appears as the owner of a retail confectionery at 301 S. 7th St. in 1922 and 1924 La Crosse City Directories, but the storefront was short-lived. By 1926, the Ambroz family had returned to a home-based candy manufacturing business, now called the Liberty Candy Company.
The Ambrozes continued to live on Cass Street, but by 1934 the business was listed as the Scherdin Candy Company.
Arthur and Henry Scherdin were former Funke employees who later became affiliated with the Murphy Candy Company. Rudolph and Rose retired to San Diego, California, in 1937, and Rudolph died there in 1945.
The candy box itself features a color drawing of a flapper girl in a smoke- colored strapless dress with a feather fan. It is signed “Hamilton King, 1920.”
Hamilton King (1871-1952) was an illustrator of the period famous for his portraits of beautiful women. His “Coca-Cola girls” are among his best known images, but his art also graced magazine covers, cigarette cards and sheet music.
His postcards and candy boxes could be purchased commercially. The Ambroz family probably bought Hamilton King boxes as a deluxe feature for their fine chocolates.
Hamilton King’s flapper girl would have been dressed in the height of fashion for the Remember When 1920s gala. The annual fundraising event for La Crosse County Historical Society will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Cargill Room of The Waterfront, 332 Front Street South.
The gala begins at 4:30 pm. It will feature dinner, an evening of live 1920s music by Doug and Truman Way, and live and silent auctions. Period dress is encouraged. For further information or tickets, contact LCHS at 608-782-1980 or visit their website at lchshistory.org.