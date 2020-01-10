Things That Matter: Ambroz chocolate box

This 1920s era chocolate box would have impressed someone’s Jazz Age sweetheart.

The 20½-inch-by-7½-inch box with four separate boxes inside was designed to hold about two pounds of chocolates. A red and white script logo identified the box as coming from “Ambroz’s Chocolates, La Crosse, Wis.”

Candy maker Rudolph Ambroz was born in Bohemia in 1883. He and his wife, Rose, settled in La Crosse in 1910, with Rudolph working for Funke Candy Company.

While Rudolph remained at Funke, his wife Rose and their daughter began an independent candy manufacturing business in 1919. They worked out of their home at 712 Cass St., a building that stands today.

Rudolph Ambroz appears as the owner of a retail confectionery at 301 S. 7th St. in 1922 and 1924 La Crosse City Directories, but the storefront was short-lived. By 1926, the Ambroz family had returned to a home-based candy manufacturing business, now called the Liberty Candy Company.

The Ambrozes continued to live on Cass Street, but by 1934 the business was listed as the Scherdin Candy Company.