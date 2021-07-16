Things that Matter: Anton Bruha’s Grocery Scale

When Anton Bruha used this scale at his grocery store in 1930, he was selling bacon for 43 cents a pound, five pounds of flour for 23 cents, and 10 pounds of potatoes for 36 cents. The scale was probably the only one in the store and it was a necessity for Bruha’s business.

Today’s supermarkets still use scales to weigh foods in the produce, meat, and deli departments as well as at every check-out counter. Like today, many foods in 1930 were pre-packaged and pre-measured in cans, bottles, or boxes. But more items were sold in bulk, needing to be weighed on a scale. Besides meats and produce, early 20th century storekeepers like Bruha also weighed items like cookies, peanuts, candies, flour, and other food staples.

Anton J. Bruha began his small grocery store on the 900 block of Adams Street about 1885. The business would become a neighborhood fixture for the next 96 years, with his sons Joseph and Charles taking over the business in the 1950s.

During Bruha’s early years in business, his competition came from similar neighborhood grocers scattered across the city. The proprietors knew most of their customers; they lived nearby and walked two or three blocks to do their shopping. Clerks gathered the customers’ purchases for them, using the scale when necessary. Home delivery was common, as was “running a tab” to be paid later.