Things That Matter: Brush hook made by Tong Khai Vang

This tool was made in La Crosse in the blacksmith shop of the Hmong Community and Cultural Center.

It is called a Rab Txuas in Hmong. The closest English name is curved brush knife. It is used by men, women and young adults. I was told it’s very popular with Hmong women, who do a lot of the vegetable gardening.

I purchased it because I was immediately attracted to its lightweight size combined with a seriously efficient “business end.”

At the time, I still maintained a large vegetable garden and knew this would make short work of things like corn stalks, so I guess that makes me one of the women with whom it is popular.

It’s just shy of two feet long, but with a heavy, sharp blade. This makes it very adaptable and effective for harvest or for clearing out unwanted growth. The Rab Txuas is the second most used tool beside the Hmong knife.

What does it mean to call this brush hook handmade?

It started out as a piece of recycled scrap steel. This blade probably started life as a lawn mower blade: not just any scrap, but something of high quality, strong yet malleable.