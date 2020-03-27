Things That Matter: Bugicide advertising card

The company’s first offices were in the Batavian Bank building, 319-321 Main St.; later the firm was located at 512 ½ Main, then 118 N. Third Street.

Bugicide was sold in half-pound cans for 50 cents. It was composed of pyrethrum, a compound manufactured from powdered chrysanthemums, and naphthaline, an insecticide made from coal tar and found in mothballs. Both pyrethrum and naphthaline can cause headache, nausea, coughing and sneezing, and other more serious health effects if inhaled, but perhaps getting rid of cockroaches in the 1890s was worth the tradeoff.

After John Ulrich Sr. died in 1894, Stephen Mueller and John Ulrich Jr. continued together as Bugicide dealers. Mueller, who was originally a barber, ran quite a diversified business. He advertised in the 1897 La Crosse city directory that he sold barbering supplies, birds, goldfish, Bugicide and did all kinds of grinding.

The Bugicide Manufacturing Company was short-lived. By 1900, the business had folded. Stephen Mueller disappeared from La Crosse city directories by 1901, but John Ulrich Jr. remained here as bookkeeper for the Gund Brewery.

This Bugicide advertising card, complete with its fancy old-time type and flowery rhetoric, can be seen on the web in the La Crosse County Historical Society’s online collections.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0