Things That Matter: Celebrating La Crosse Winter Carnival, 1920s style

The company logo featured a Native American in profile with a full feather headdress; this same logo appeared on its products and packaging, and is a relic of a time when popular representations of native tribes were used by many companies.

Rubber Mills marchers were followed by a float in the shape of a rubber overshoe. The 1922 Rubber Mills queen was enthroned near the top of the heel.

Though enormously successful, La Crosse’s Winter Carnival didn’t continue past 1922. Perhaps the huge amount of work and the expense involved were too much to manage.

Herbert Raifsnider and his wife, Anna, were longtime Rubber Mills employees. In 1958, the company honored the Raifsniders, by then retired, for more than 81 years of combined service.

Although La Crosse no longer hosts Winter Carnival, the city still has winter events to celebrate.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, La Crosse County Historical Society will hold its fundraising gala, “Remember When 1920s,” at the Cargill Room of The Waterfront, 332 Front St. South.

The party begins at 4:30 p.m. and will feature dinner, an evening of live 1920s music by Doug and Truman Way, and live and silent auctions.

Period dress is encouraged but not required. For further information or tickets, contact LCHS at 608-782-1980 or visit www.lchshistory.org.

