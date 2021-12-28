Things that Matter: Doerflinger’s Holiday Storybook

This children’s storybook from Doerflinger’s Department Store in La Crosse would surely have been treasured by any child who received it. It features the classic holiday tale, “The Night Before Christmas,” with beautiful colored illustrations throughout. A picture of a boy and girl with Santa Claus is on the front cover, with “Doerflinger’s, La Crosse, Wis.”

The book most likely was produced outside of La Crosse, then imprinted separately for Doerflinger’s promotional use. It isn’t dated, but judging from the boy’s sailor suit and girl’s loose flowered dress and marcel-waved hair, it probably dates from around 1930.

Doerflinger’s was La Crosse’s premier department store then, famous for its holiday “Toyland.”

The store’s lighted windows, featuring toy soldiers, dollhouses, model trains, and every imaginable kind of plaything, were an absolute wonderland for children.

Crowds gathered to stare at the displays and children begged to go inside.

Doerflinger’s occupied the corner of Fourth and Main streets in downtown La Crosse for many years, beginning as the Park Store in 1881. When the Park Store building was destroyed by fire in 1903, the store’s founder William Doerflinger rebuilt on the same spot. The new Doerflinger store reopened with great fanfare in April 1904, attracting excited crowds.

William Doerflinger was known for his many innovative store promotions. Late 1920s and early 1930s newspaper ads in the La Crosse Tribune show that Doerflinger’s often staged parties for children and adults around Christmastime. This book could have been a giveaway at one of those parties, or a premium for especially good customers.

The poem by Clement Moore was originally titled “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” It was first published in 1823 in a New York newspaper. Moore’s poem later became known by a phrase from its first line, “The Night Before Christmas.”

This copy of the book belonged to La Crosse resident Frederik Emil Rasmussen, whose name is handwritten on the inside cover.

It’s hard to know exactly when he received it, but he was about the right age to appreciate it in the late 1920s to early 1930s. The 1930 census for La Crosse shows him as age 6, living on Rose Street on the North Side with his parents Albert and Emilie and his older brother Paul.

Doerflinger’s remained La Crosse’s iconic downtown department store until 1980, when a second Doerflinger’s store opened in Valley View Mall, then another in Center 90 in Onalaska. Financial problems led to the closing of all Doerflinger stores by 1984.

The former Doerflinger building at 4th and Main is currently occupied by Duluth Trading Company.

This children’s book was donated to La Crosse County Historical Society in 2021 by Rasmussen’s daughter, Jo Edwards. Further information about it can be seen at www.lchshistory.org.

