Things That Matter: Dorothy Lepsch’s wedding dress

During the 1920s, society’s rules were greatly altered.

Young women said goodbye to the restricting corsets, layers of undergarments, and long dresses of the past. Instead, they began wearing sleeveless dresses with above-the-knee hemlines.

This white dress has all the tell-tale fashion attributes of the Roaring ’20s. Made of sheer silk, it features a dropped waist, short hemline, and hand-sewn beading in butterfly motifs.

Amazingly, this fashionable 1920s dress was a wedding gown. Today’s wedding dresses are usually white or off-white and full-length. But in the 1920s, sleeveless, short-skirted wedding dresses were in vogue.

This dress was worn by La Crosse resident Dorothy Rose Jahimiak when she married Charles Lepsch at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church on the morning of Tuesday, June 12, 1928. An article about the wedding was published in the afternoon in the La Crosse Tribune the day the couple was married:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“The bride wore white georgette, and her veil was in cap effect. She carried a white pearl rosary, and her shower bouquet was of pink roses and Swainsona (an Australian desert pea). Her slippers were of white kid.”