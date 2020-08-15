Things That Matter: Drawing by Sandor Landeau

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This drawing was created by Sandor Landeau, a noted artist who made La Crosse his home for a brief stint in the late 19th century.

Landeau was born in Hungary in the early 1860s. Although he is primarily referred to as Sandor, his birth name was apparently Samuel. It is unknown when or why he changed his name.

When he was a child, his family immigrated to the U.S. and settled near Cincinnati. He left his family to study art in Bloomington, Illinois, when he was a teenager.

After a short time in Illinois, Landeau came to La Crosse for an educational opportunity as an artist, but his motives remain a mystery. In the La Crosse city directories from 1888 until 1893, Landeau is listed as having an artist’s studio on the third floor in the McMillan building at Fourth and Main.

There, he taught art classes and even referred to himself as “the professor.”

This pen and ink drawing by Landeau was made during his short stay in La Crosse and is signed “S. L. Landeau ’88” on the bottom right.