Things That Matter: Folk-art pillow sewn by Anita Goebel

This decorative folk-art pillow was created by Anita Goebel, a longtime La Crosse resident. From an early age, sewing became her life’s passion.

She used several materials to depict the farm scene on this 14 by 7-inch pillow.

The top of the throw pillow is cut from printed fabric, with two barns and horses grazing in a pasture. Beneath that is a scene sewn on felt and embroidered, with a house, a white horse, and a purple path leading to the other horses. The pillow was stuffed with polyester fiberfill and closed with zig-zag machine stitching.

Anita Goebel was born in Waukon, Iowa, in 1923. Due to a difficult birth, she was left with a lifelong disability. When she was a child, her parents moved to La Crosse.

As a child, Anita learned skills such as embroidery and sewing from her mother and grandmother. The children in her neighborhood were not kind to her when she was young. “Mom wouldn’t let me outside because kids would knock me down,” she remembered.

So, Anita spent a great deal of her time inside with family. At first her mother had to help her to thread her needle, but later on she figured out how to do it on her own.