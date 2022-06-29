Things That Matter: Frank Muth's Pilot Wings

Although it is a relatively small artifact in the La Crosse County Historical Society's collection, these pilot wings belonging to Frank “Cap” Muth, one of the city's first pilots, still tell a wonderful story.

Roughly 20 years after the Wright Brothers made their historic first flight, Muth's enthusiasm for flying would take him from a local daredevil to the local municipal airport manager.

In 1928, his fascination with flying would take him to the Salzer Field, where he would join the Winneshiek Flying Club. The club owned several airplanes for use by members to fly under the direction of Barney Root. For a pilot to “earn their wings” meant they had officially become a pilot and earned their pilot's license or certificate. In 1929, Muth became the second local pilot to earn his wings, when he obtained his transportation license. William Leithold was the first local pilot to earn his wings.

Several years later, the club broke up, but that did not stop Muth and his friends, William Finn and William Leithold, from flying. The trio bought out the club's equipment and started the Winneshiek Flying Service, which gave prospective pilots and enthusiasts lessons in flying. The Winneshiek Flying Service would prosper until the Great Depression.

The end of the flying service did not extinguish Cap Muth's love of flying. He continued to fly airplanes part-time until 1937. He began several different jobs with the city before beginning his career with the Aviation Board.

His career with the Aviation Board led him to a position as the La Crosse Municipal Airport manager. He spent the rest of his life helping build up the La Crosse Regional Airport and developing it into the airport it is today. Frank Muth passed away in 1956, but the work he did for the aviation community and the airport lives on. Muth's pilot wings were donated to the La Crosse County Historical Society in 2004 by his nephew, John Muth Bernd.

