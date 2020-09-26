Things That Matter: G.W. Hill steamboat model

As a July 20, 1915, article in the La Crosse Tribune boasted, “The G.W. Hill is one of the commodious excursion steamers on this part of the river, she carries an orchestra that is famous for its dance music, and the dance floor is one of the largest and best on the river.” An Aug. 9, 1917, advertisement promoted a moonlight excursion, “Fare: Gentlemen 50 cents; Ladies 25 cents – Hill’s Concert Orchestra. Make one of these trips and enjoy the cool breezes on the river.”

Besides regular excursions from May to September, the G.W. Hill was frequently booked by church groups, clubs and business associations. A July 17, 1913, article in the La Crosse Tribune described a day trip to La Crosse by the Winona Grocers’ Association.

“Pettibone Island was besieged shortly after 11:30 this morning, when 1,500 persons comprising the Winona Grocers’ association arrived on the big steamer ‘G.W. Hill,’ some with lunch baskets, preparing to enjoy one of the coolest spots on the river for a few hours…When the steamer discharged its passengers on the island, it was run to the Wisconsin shore and docked at the foot of Main street that those wishing to spend the day in La Crosse might do so. The grocery stores of Winona were closed for the entire day, the whole city entering into the spirit of the grocerymen.”