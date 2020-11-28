Things That Matter: Gysbert van Steenwyk’s Shotgun

From its very beginnings, the city of La Crosse was home to a diverse (some would say motley) assortment of settlers. While many of the first new settlers to the upper Midwest in the mid-19th century were white New Englanders, they were not exclusively so.

Even before the massive waves of German, Norwegian, and Irish immigrants later in the century, there were some interesting Europeans who were attracted to the American frontier. One European who made a mark in La Crosse County was General Gysbert Van Steenwyk, founder of Batavian Bank. His handsome, Romanesque Revival bank building still stands at 319 Main Street.

Van Steenwyk was born into an upper-class family in Utrecht, in the Netherlands, in 1814. He studied at university there and served in the Netherlands National Guard as an officer.

After emigrating in 1849 with several companions, he settled in Milwaukee and began a career of governmental and military service. In 1857 he was appointed as the Brigadier General of state troops, and in 1859 he was elected to the Wisconsin state Legislature. He was subsequently elected Bank Comptroller and helped to close the many banks that had failed in the Panic of 1857.