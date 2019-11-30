Things That Matter: Hixon House sitting room wallpaper

The family sitting room was remodeled in 1900, at the same time as the formal parlor, the dining room and the Turkish Nook. Even more than the parlor, it reflects the touch of Joseph Twyman, the interior decorator from the Toby Furniture Company.

With its interlocking pattern of large swirling leaves and beautiful natural shades of green, this wallpaper is a classic example of the Arts and Crafts movement developed in England by designer William Morris and popularized in the Upper Midwest by his pupil Twyman.

Various curators and researchers have looked for this paper in the catalogs of Morris’ designs and concluded that it is not an original design by him but rather a well-done knock-off.

This is the room that the Hixon family would have used daily. It has comfortable seating and built-in bookcases. The leafy greens of the wallpaper bring nature into the room, and the overall effect is a relaxed, inviting space.

Historic Hixon House is decorated for the holidays and waiting for your visit. Hixon Holiday Showcase is an annual fundraiser for the La Crosse County Historical Society. It’s a fun and traditional way to welcome the season with friends and family. There will be live Christmas music in the house and refreshments in the Visitors’ Center.

There will be a special holiday discount in the museum store and on Sunday, Dec. 1, Hixon House will participate in “Museum Store Sunday,” with an extra 5% discount.

Peggy Derrick is executive director and curator of the La Crosse County Historical Society.

