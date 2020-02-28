Things That Matter: Hmong story cloth

Soldiers in green uniforms with machine guns shoot at them as they escape across the Mekong River on rafts and in colorful inner tubes. Lastly, the little figures are guided into buses that take them to the Ban Vinai refugee camp in Thailand, and from there to an airport with jets that will take them to America.

Bin Vinai, at its peak, was a small city, with tens of thousands of residents. Creating “story cloths,” with their charming figures engaged in many different activities, became a cottage industry in which women would embroider these cloths and send them to relatives already in the U.S. to sell for them.

The experiences recounted here are not made-up, even though the word “story” might imply this is make-believe.

The Hmong are one of the Miao tribes in Southeast Asia that were driven out of China and migrated into southeast Asia in the 18th century. There, these hill tribes lived in the mountains, preserving their language and way of life until they were caught up in the 20th-century struggle between communism and Western forces.