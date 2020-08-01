Things That Matter: Hussa Brewery tray

Prohibition forced drastic changes for the Hussa Brewery. The Hussa family converted the buildings into a canning and pickle factory. A Nov 9, 1920 article in the La Crosse Tribune announced, “The Hussa Canning and Pickle company, formerly the Hussa Brewing Company of Bangor, has just completed the purchase of one of the largest and best farms in this part of Wisconsin, the Evans farm, sold at public auction for $35,999.”

Despite these efforts, the deaths of company president Oscar Hussa in 1933 and Ernst Hussa in 1934 were heavy blows to the canning/pickle factory. It folded about 1937.

Later, the site became Sprehn Brothers Feed Mill. When that business closed in late 1993, the old stone buildings were abandoned and began to deteriorate. Beyond repair by 2008, the last of the former Hussa Brewery was demolished.

This Hussa Brewing Company tray was donated to La Crosse County Historical Society in 1926 by Valentine Novak. It will be on exhibit at the La Crosse Area Heritage Center at 506 Main St., which will open later this year.

Information on this and other La Crosse County artifacts can be found at the LCHS website www.lchshistory.org under Collections: Things That Matter.

