Things That Matter: John Paul Lumber Co.

This iron-marking hammer belonged to the John Paul Lumber Co.

It is a reminder of the once-booming lumber and sawmill industry in La Crosse in the late 19th century.

John Paul, who built his first sawmill in 1860, was one of a dozen sawmill owners who took advantage of La Crosse’s location along the Mississippi and at the mouth of the Black River.

John Paul owned one of the most prominent of the La Crosse lumber companies, simply named the John Paul Lumber Co. Logs that passed through his sawmill were each marked with a stamp like this one, which reads “PAUL” on either end.

As lumberjacks felled trees, they impressed the end of the log with a hammer with the company mark.

Although the John Paul Lumber Co.’s mark was the owner’s name, other companies’ marks could be initials, numbers or shapes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These marks came in handy when logs were sent down the Chippewa, Black or St. Croix rivers and mixed with those from other companies. At natural or artificial stopping points, lumbermen called boom tenders sorted logs by owner to get each one to the correct sawmill.