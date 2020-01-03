Things That Matter: Judge Benton’s boot jack

Anyone who has worn boots knows how hard it can be to take them off at the end of the day.

You must either sit down, or stand on one leg, grab the boot with both hands, and pull hard. Muddy or wet boots make the job that much harder.

Boot jacks like the one in this photo are handy devices that assist you in the process of removing your boots.

Simply place the back of your boot into its U-shaped opening and place the toe of your other foot at the back of the jack. Then pull your foot out of the boot. Repeat the process for the other boot. It’s a simple tool that makes life a bit easier.

This boot jack was made in the 1870s by a La Crosse carpenter, Edward Redhead, and given to his friend Judge Charles S. Benton. It is made of pine, and has an added feature of a wire loop that helps to keep the boot in place as you lift your foot out of it.

Redhead was certainly aware that his was a practical gift for a man of his era. In those days horses provided most commuter transportation, the streets were made of dirt, and much of our population worked in agriculture. Redhead also knew the county judge had tried his hand at farming.