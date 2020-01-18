Things That Matter: Katherine Martindale’s shoes

Sometimes the artifacts we feature in this series are more interesting than the people who used or made them — or, at least, we know so little about the person involved that we can only focus on the artifact.

But we know a lot about the wearer of these shoes, and she was a complicated human being with a touching story and deep roots in La Crosse.

Katherine Martindale was born in La Crosse in 1890, in the beautifully preserved yellow Martindale House at the corner of Cass and 10th streets. One of three siblings, she was born to comfort and status, and (like others in her social class at the time) was educated out east, training to be a teacher.

But Katherine only taught a short time before being called home to care for her widowed mother and settle her father’s estate.

Although engaged at one time, she never married. Instead, she became the child who stayed at home, taking care of an elderly parent and holding onto the family house and social prestige as best she could.

In the days before Social Security and Medicare, these “maiden aunts,” or (more unkindly) “old maids,” played an important role in families and society.