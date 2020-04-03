Things That Matter: La Crosse’s mail carrier No. 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We take mail delivery for granted. Six days a week, letters and information arrive in our mailboxes and we think nothing of it. Yet it hasn’t always been that way.

A home delivery system was established by the postmaster in La Crosse on Oct. 10, 1884. Before that, local citizens had to pick up their mail at the post office, which in 1884 was located at the southeast corner of Fourth and Main streets, the location of today’s Duluth Trading Company.

This metal badge belonged to Albert Daniels, who held one of the original five mail carrier positions in La Crosse.

These five letter carriers were probably political appointees because there was no Civil Service testing at the time. Supervised by Emil Berg, the men were Isaac Engh, Ed Cronon, Henry Schlong, Peter Christianson and Daniels. At the time, the North Side had a separate post office and was not included in the service.

Of the original group of letter carriers, only Albert Daniels made this job his career. He was originally Letter Carrier Number 4, but by 1888, the others had left and Albert advanced in seniority to carrier Number 1.

The U.S. Postal Service began home delivery in the nation’s larger cities in 1863. Congress authorized postal service uniforms in 1868.