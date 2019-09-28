Things That Matter: La Crosse Seed Co. bag

This cloth seed bag from La Crosse Seed Company was once part of a high-demand agricultural business that dates back to the early 1900s.
The La Crosse Seed is an independent company that distributes seed and related products to agriculture and turf dealers across the Midwest and beyond. Now owned by DFL Pickseed, La Crosse Seed Company is located in the La Crosse Industrial Court.
Although once operating at a much smaller scale, La Crosse Seed has just marked its 100-year milestone as a company, with roots dating back to 1919.
That year, three executives from the Salzer Seed Company incorporated La Crosse Seed Co. The business was located within the Salzer complex at Eighth and Adams streets. Since then, it has grown into a nationally recognized specialty seed supplier.
This cloth seed bag dates to about 1950, and is connected to the early history of the hybrid seed-corn industry.
In the early 1930s, the demand for hybrid corn began to grow because it proved to be superior to other varieties farmers had been planting. Because of this, businesses like the La Crosse Seed Company began to produce and sell other hybrids, like this “Certified Ranger Alfalfa Seed.”
The product was sold in one-bushel, cotton cloth sacks with The La Crosse Seed Company’s name and logo printed on the bag.
The La Crosse Seed Company chose bright red and green text, placing focus on seed that is “Always the Best” to attract buyers. It also created a slogan to demonstrate its pride to provide “seed you need, when you need it” to customers.
By the late 1950s, paper sacks replaced the previously used cloth ones, and today nearly all seed is sold in paper bags.
This seed bag can be seen along with other artifacts from La Crosse’s past in the La Crosse County Historical Society’s online collections database.
