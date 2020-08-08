Things That Matter: La Crosse's Gund beer won gold in Paris in 1900

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Exposition Universelle Internationale was a world’s fair hosted by the city of Paris in 1900. Exhibiting at the fair was La Crosse’s largest beer maker, the John Gund Brewery.

Gund entered his Peerless Beer in the brewing competition. The Peerless brand earned this gold medal for the brewery.

The medal is two and one-half inches in diameter and features an image of France wearing a liberty cap. The backside shows Nike, the goddess of victory, carrying an athlete on her shoulders. Below the goddess, it reads “J. Gund Brewing Company.” The medal is made of bronze but is gold-plated.

You would think that John Gund would have taken this medal home to La Crosse and immediately started an advertising campaign bragging about his accomplishment. But this was before the time of modern advertising agents, and there was barely a mention of the medal for several years.

While the exposition also gave out silver and bronze medals and diplomas of excellence, the gold medal was actually the second place to the grand prize award.

Nearly every exhibitor received some kind of prize just for showing up. There were 83,000 exhibitors at the fair, and the judges gave out more than 45,000 medals and awards.