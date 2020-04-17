Things That Matter: La Crosse's historic War Eagle sank 150 years ago

May 15 will mark 150 years since the War Eagle burned and sank. For 150 years it has been a time capsule at the bottom of the river, as La Crosse expanded and changed many times, growing into the 21st century city we now live in.

The 225-foot side-wheeler was built in 1854, and was a familiar sight on the river by the time of its sinking. It had led the procession of steamboats called the Grand Excursion that year, created to celebrate the new link between the railroad and the Mississippi River that essentially opened up new territory to American and immigrant settlement.

The steam-driven paddle wheelers of the mid-19th century are American icons, and as such are romanticized and loved by many. With their ornate wood railings and fretwork, they look very much like giant white wedding cakes floating on the river — an improbable and amazing scene.

Like many things that are romanticized, there is much more to steamboat history than dashing riverboat captains, ladies with parasols and spunky youngsters like Huck Finn.

Steamboats were an important part of the economy and social structure of the 19th century. The War Eagle carried freight and passengers, and during the Civil War was used for troop transport by the Union Army.