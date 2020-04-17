Things That Matter: La Crosse's historic War Eagle sank 150 years ago

La Crosse has a new addition to the National Registry of Historic Places, the most prestigious historic designation in the U.S.
But you can’t go and see it, even if you want to, because it is lying at the bottom of the Black River, somewhere just north of Riverside Park. Of course I am referring to the War Eagle, the steamboat that caught fire, burned and sank while at dock in 1870.
It was a sensational event at the time, and quite a tragedy for the young town, barely 30 years old and booming with the new lumber industry as thousands of immigrants poured into what had only recently been Ho-Chunk land.
The new designation recognizes the historic significance of La Crosse’s sunken steamboat and gives it additional protection from both scavengers and riverfront developers. The War Eagle already had protection at the state level as a burial site, since at least five people are known to have died in the disaster, and one person’s body was never found.
The fire aboard the War Eagle did not just result in its own destruction: it leapt to shore when the dock caught fire and burned the railroad depot, a grain elevator, warehouse and most of a passenger train sitting at the depot.
Fortunately, the site was slightly removed from downtown La Crosse, separated by a bit of marshy land, which probably saved the city from an even worse conflagration.
May 15 will mark 150 years since the War Eagle burned and sank. For 150 years it has been a time capsule at the bottom of the river, as La Crosse expanded and changed many times, growing into the 21st century city we now live in.
The 225-foot side-wheeler was built in 1854, and was a familiar sight on the river by the time of its sinking. It had led the procession of steamboats called the Grand Excursion that year, created to celebrate the new link between the railroad and the Mississippi River that essentially opened up new territory to American and immigrant settlement.
The steam-driven paddle wheelers of the mid-19th century are American icons, and as such are romanticized and loved by many. With their ornate wood railings and fretwork, they look very much like giant white wedding cakes floating on the river — an improbable and amazing scene.
Like many things that are romanticized, there is much more to steamboat history than dashing riverboat captains, ladies with parasols and spunky youngsters like Huck Finn.
Steamboats were an important part of the economy and social structure of the 19th century. The War Eagle carried freight and passengers, and during the Civil War was used for troop transport by the Union Army.
If you are Ho-Chunk, your attitude toward steamboats is possibly affected by the fact that steamboats were an essential tool in the arrival of thousands of white immigrants into your ancestors’ territory. Steamboats were also used for transport in what was antiseptically referred to as the “removals” of native peoples, as they lost their lands to the pressures of white settlement. Needless to say, people did not willingly accept being rounded up in towns along the river and loaded onto steamboats for transport to new homes west of the Mississippi. One riverboat captain, George Nichols, described an 1848 scene in his published reminiscences that references La Crosse in particular:
“At one time, when a shipload had been collected at La Crosse, and everything was in readiness for taking them aboard, they broke through the place in which they had been confined, and taking their ponies from the adjacent corral, galloped away in all directions…
“That was 10 years before the construction of the War Eagle, and only seven years after the first white settler arrived at Prairie La Crosse.”
You may think I am trying to ruin someone’s love of steamboats: not so! But I do love pointing out that past times were not somehow “simpler,” or less controversial and stressful than our lives today.
If we choose to select just some parts of history to recognize and celebrate, then we lose the opportunity to learn from all of it.
La Crosse is lucky to still have the War Eagle, even if we can’t visit it in its watery grave. It’s still a reminder of the booming frontier town we once were, and it has much to teach us.
Peggy Derrick is executive director and curator of the La Crosse County Historical Society.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.