Things That Matter: Leather postcard of La Crosse Courthouse

In 1905, this courthouse was heralded as magnificent, a temple of justice for the ages. But by the early 1960s, interior space had become tighter and plumbing and electrical fixtures outmoded. The courthouse required a major facelift, and some people felt it was time to replace it.

Added to the problem was the old county jail at 10th and Zeisler streets, which was in dire need of repairs. It seemed reasonable to combine the courthouse and jail in a modern building, eliminating the cost of fixing two aging facilities.

When Montgomery Ward expressed interest in building a large store on the courthouse site, many felt this would be a shot in the arm for downtown La Crosse.

Some spoke out against destroying the old courthouse, but when no concrete plan emerged to repair or repurpose it, the old building was demolished. The Montgomery Ward store was built on the site in 1965, as well as a modern courthouse on La Crosse Street.

When declining sales forced Montgomery Ward to close in 1986, that building was torn down. The old courthouse site became a parking lot for many years. Belle Square, an office-residential-retail complex built in 2016-2017, currently occupies the spot where La Crosse’s third courthouse once stood.

Further information about this leather postcard and other artifacts from La Crosse history is available on La Crosse County Historical Society’s website www.lchshistory.org under the heading Things That Matter.

