Things That Matter: Marinello Cosmetics tin

In 1909, the La Crosse Tribune described Maurer as a “thorough business woman and has been unusually successful in her undertaking.”

By then, Maurer had expanded her company to include a base in Chicago, and she was regularly commuting between her La Crosse and Chicago offices.

This cosmetic tin from the collection of the La Crosse County Historical Society once contained Maurer’s face powder. It still bears a faint scent of the makeup it once held.

The container lists Chicago, New York and La Crosse as Marinello locations.

Although this tin does not prominently feature it, Marinello’s mascot was the elephant. Many Marinello product containers and advertisements featured an elephant, which Maurer chose because it symbolized “power and wisdom.”

If you look closely at the “M” on the tin, it is designed to resemble an elephant’s ears and its trunk.

In 1926, Maurer was convinced by New York investors to move her successful company out of La Crosse. Many people in La Crosse lost their positions due to her decision. Unfortunately, the move didn’t work out well and Maurer was forced to take a buyout. She was left with only $30,000 to show for her hard work.

This tin, as well as other products manufactured in La Crosse, can be viewed later this summer in the La Crosse County Historical Society’s New Museum at 506 Main St. or online now at the La Crosse County Historical Society’s digital collections.

