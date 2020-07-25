Things That Matter: Nathan Myrick, a hero for his time

From the start, Myrick had envisioned Prairie La Crosse as a permanent settlement. The property he had claimed rights to was platted and became the nucleus of a rapidly-growing frontier town. By the time he left for St. Paul, the name had been shortened to La Crosse, and about 20 hardy pioneers resided in the tiny hamlet.

It would be a couple of more years before its value as a steamboat landing and ideal site for sawmills would start to draw growth and development. By the time of La Crosse’s 50th anniversary in 1892, 20 residents had grown to more than 25,000.

In that year, Mayor Frederick A. Copeland invited Myrick to join the celebration of the city’s founding.

Myrick was elderly and in poor health, and instead of making the journey, he sent a letter of reminiscences telling about his first days in what both he and Copeland thought of as the “Wild West.”

The mayor read the letter aloud to the crowd at the celebration, and it was reprinted in the local newspaper. Myrick’s reputation as a pioneer hero and the city’s founding father was firmly established.