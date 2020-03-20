Things That Matter: Quarry railroad once operated on Grandad Bluff

This 15½-inch piece of iron railroad track represents a time when one of La Crosse’s landmarks was being drastically altered.

The track was part of a dedicated tramway (also called a “dinkey railroad”) once used to quarry limestone from Grandad Bluff. The limestone was used for house foundations, and later for macadam roads of crushed compacted gravel.

The first land deed for Grandad Bluff was registered in 1851 to Judge George Gale, for whom Galesville was named. Henry Bliss acquired the land in the 1860s. He built a summer home on the bluff, and created a highway to the top, now known as Bliss Road.

Although some limited quarrying on the north side of Grandad continued, Bliss opened the south face of Grandad Bluff as a public park at his own expense. For 13 years after his death, his descendants continued to maintain it. Grandad became a popular picnicking and sightseeing spot.

Then in 1909, Anna Usher, a Bliss descendant, decided to sell the Grandad Bluff property.

It was purchased by Norris C. Bachellor for the purposes of logging and rock quarrying. Plans were made to cut timber from the face and top of the bluff and turn it into a quarry to supply the Burlington Railroad.

