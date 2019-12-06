Things That Matter: Raymond Bice’s winter painting

While snow can sometimes be an annoyance, it’s also hard to complain about the fairyland scenery a new snowfall can create.

Raymond Bice captured this beautiful local scene in a painting that he gifted to one of his friends, Florence Young.

This watercolor, which measures 6.75 inches-by-4.75 inches, features a green home with a red barn surrounded by trees covered with a blanket of snow. In the bottom right corner, the painting is signed: Ray Bice 1988.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raymond Bice was born in La Crosse in 1896. Throughout his 98 years as a resident of La Crosse County, Ray Bice wore many hats. In addition to being an artist, he was a World War I veteran, state legislator, builder and businessman, civic leader, writer and an occasional magician.

Bice witnessed nearly a century of history. During his life, he heard President William Howard Taft’s speech at the dedication of the YMCA in La Crosse in 1909 and saw the first airplane land in La Crosse in 1911.

As a state legislator, in the 1940s, Bice proposed a Wisconsin speed limit for rural roads. Before 1949, there were speed limits in towns and cities, but not on country roads. The law stated that people were not permitted to drive “carelessly and heedlessly” on highways.