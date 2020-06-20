Things That Matter: Roehrl’s thermometer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This 18-inch wooden floating thermometer was used by Ignatz Roehrl during his tenure as brewmaster at La Crosse’s John Gund Brewery.

Since too much heat can kill the yeast during fermentation and ruin a batch of beer, temperature is a key component of brewing success.

Roehrl was born in Bavaria in 1856. At age 14, he began to learn the brewing business. After his prescribed service in the German army, he and his wife, Pauline, came to Milwaukee in 1882 and began working at the Pabst Brewery. In the 1885 Milwaukee City Directory, Roehrl’s occupation is listed as a brewer.

In 1891, the Milwaukee brewer moved to La Crosse and began working at the Gund Brewery. At first, the La Crosse City Directory lists Roehrl’s occupation as a foreman at the brewery, and then in 1900, his occupation is listed as brewmaster.

About this time, Roehrl traveled to New York to learn the most recent scientific knowledge about the brewing industry at the First Scientific Station in the Art of Brewing of the National Brewers’ Academy and Consulting Bureau.

The station’s purpose was to examine disturbances in the brewing process, determine suitable remedies and analyze raw materials. Afterward, he returned to Gund Brewery and put his new knowledge to work.