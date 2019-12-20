Things That Matter: S.S. La Crosse Victory christening bottle

This christening bottle is from the S.S. La Crosse, a Victory ship named after the city, which was christened 75 years ago on Dec. 22, 1944.

Christening is an age-old good luck tradition of breaking a champagne bottle over the bow of a new boat.

The S.S. La Crosse Victory was built in The Bethlehem-Fairfield Yard, a mass-production yard for Victory and cargo ships founded in 1941.

Victory ships were a class of ships created to transport supplies quickly and to replace ships lost to German submarines.

A La Crosse Gold Star mother, Nellie Mae Cilley, launched the ship into the waters of the Patapsco River as she cracked the champagne bottle across the bow of the big merchant vessel.

The broken bottle keeps its shape inside of a fabric cover that was tied and sewn shut to keep the pieces together and to ensure that the broken pieces of glass didn’t end up in the water.

Cilley was chosen by the Navy Mothers Club No. 318 of La Crosse to christen the ship because she had lost two sons in the war, and her third son was serving in the Navy at the time.

One of her sons, Machinist Mate First Class La Verne D. Cilley, was lost on Oct. 20, 1943, on his first voyage aboard a submarine in the South Pacific.