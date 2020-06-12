Things That Matter: Salzer Seed Co. order form

John Salzer, pastor of the German-speaking Methodist Church in La Crosse, created a market garden in 1866 on the southeast corner of Seventh and Adams streets to help support his family of 10 children. By 1868, his garden had expanded, and he founded the John A. Salzer Seed Company.

A profile of the firm in “La Crosse, Her Trade, Commerce, and Industries: 1883-1884” stated, “The collection of plants owned by Mr. Salzer is estimated at $20,000 value and the transactions of the house, which reach all over the United States, will amount to over $40,000 per annum. This is the largest house of the kind in the Northwest, outside of Chicago, and Mr. Salzer also owns seed farms where he grows seeds for his large seed trade in St. Vincent, Minnesota, and Bath and Groton, Dakota, also has control of a small seed farm for growing celery, lettuce, and beet seeds near Sacramento, California. Handsome and complete catalogues of plants and seeds have been prepared by Mr. Salzer, which can be obtained upon application, German or English edition as desired.”