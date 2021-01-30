Things that Matter: Sprinkler unit made in La Crosse

With all of this snow and dropping temperatures, it’s pleasant to imagine a warm summer day working outside.

This handy Aim-Spray “sprinkler unit” designed and manufactured in La Crosse was just the thing to help water your lawn, or so two La Crosse residents thought. In 1949, Philip Dyer of 1716 Winnebago St. and Robert Dummer of 936 Ferry St. joined forces to eliminate the several hours a week that they were wasting standing outside holding the garden hose to water their lawns and plants.

Dyer and Dummer separately drew up plans for an invention that would hold the garden hose in a locked position. When the pair met to share their designs, they were shocked to see how similar their drawings were.

That same year, they applied for a patent; however, the patent office had a backlog of over 135,000 patent applications. Eventually, on March 31, 1951, they were granted their patent.

An April 1950 La Crosse Tribune article describes the Aim-Spray as resembling “a giant firecracker, with an adjustable clamp replacing the fuse. The base is 1½ inches in diameter and 20 inches high, with a spike on the bottom to anchor the holder in the ground and an adjustable clamp on top to hold any size hose. The hose holder weighs only nine ounces.”