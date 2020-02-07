Things That Matter: St. Paul’s communion pitcher

This communion flagon or pitcher held wine for countless Holy Communion services in the early days of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Made by Connecticut-based Simpson, Hall, Miller & Co. between 1880 and 1898, the flagon’s wheat and grapevine motifs indicate its connection to the bread and wine of Communion.

Its hinged lid and projecting spout made it easy to fill chalices or individual cups for the church’s congregation in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. During this time, services at St. Paul’s Lutheran were conducted primarily in Norwegian.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church was one of many Norwegian churches that popped up in La Crosse as a wave of Norwegian immigrants arrived in the city and surrounding farmland in the late 1860s.

A group of 38 of these immigrants, along with Pastor Peder Asbjornsen, organized St. Paul’s Lutheran in 1870.

The congregation went through several moves before building their own church at West Avenue and Division Street in time for Christmas Day 1896. Two services were held every Sunday — in the morning at 10:30 and in the evening at 7:45.

By 1917, sermons were given in English, apart from the last Sunday of the month, which remained a Norwegian-language service.