Things That Matter: Staying cool with an ice card

A card like this one from the John Jahnke Ice Company was once seen in the window of almost every La Crosse home.

In the days before modern refrigerators, families depended on deliverymen to stock their ice boxes with blocks of ice to keep perishables cold.

When more ice was needed – which could be multiple times a week during a hot summer – this sign would be hung in the window. As the iceman came around with his wagon or truck, he would know to stop at the house.

Depending on which number was pointing up, the iceman would chip off a block weighing 25, 50, 75 or 100 pounds and bring it to the house, often carrying it directly to the ice box. At the time of the John Jahnke Ice Company, the price for 100 pounds of ice was about 25 cents.

John Jahnke became an ice dealer in 1930 after taking over the business begun by his father Louis in 1921.

Before 1932, the Jahnkes’ ice was harvested during two weeks or less in late January and early February. For the 1928 season alone, the Jahnke Ice Company harvested 12,500 tons of ice from the Mississippi River.