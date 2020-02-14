Things That Matter: Steam whistle on the move

With the city’s plans to update the facilities at the old fish hatchery at the north end of Riverside Park, the staff and volunteers of the La Crosse County Historical Society have been busy packing up and removing the artifacts at the Riverside Museum. The building has been the home to the museum for more than 30 years.

Among the hundreds of objects being moved out is this steam whistle from the steamboat Minnesota, a boat that ran on the Upper Mississippi for much of its 63-year life. The whistle is made up of three tuned notes, each tuned to produce a harmonious chord.

Perhaps the word “note” is the wrong term, for if you are anywhere near the whistle when it blows, it’s more like a blast. A steam whistle could be heard for miles and often had a recognizable sound distinctive to the boat. The steam whistle’s music is probably best heard at a distance to be fully appreciated.

Riverboat whistles served as a means of communication long before we had the electronic devices used today. River pilots signaled each other when meeting on the river. For example, an ascending vessel would give one blast to pass on the right or two blasts to pass on the left. The descending boat would respond, working out a safe passage for both boats.

