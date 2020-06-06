Things That Matter: Swedish coin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You’d be hard-pressed to find a store that will accept this copper coin — though La Crosse blacksmith J.M. Barclay had no trouble taking it for payment in the late 1850s or early 1860s.

For starters, it isn’t American legal tender. This is a two öre piece from Sweden and is about the size of an American half-dollar.

Minted in 1766, it bears the initials for Adolf Fredrik, King of the Swedes, Goths and Wends (A.F.S.G.V.R), around a royal crest. When its owner brought it to La Crosse, it wasn’t even legal tender in Sweden anymore, since this type of öre was phased out in 1777.

Nevertheless, it ended up in La Crosse almost a hundred years later, when J.M. Barclay stamped his name on one face.

Barclay arrived in La Crosse in the fall of 1856 and set up a blacksmith shop under his name on Third Street. In 1860, his business took a new direction as he partnered with J.S. Bantam and began manufacturing plows before leaving for St. Paul in 1863. Barclay returned in 1865 to join A. Hirschheimer & Co., which eventually became the La Crosse Plow Company.