Things that Matter: The Losey Memorial Arch Painting

The main entrance to Oak Grove Cemetery bears an impressive stone archway that stands 23 feet tall and 37 feet wide. It is made of Lake Superior red sandstone and limestone from Bedford, Indiana, and weighs in the neighborhood of 500,000 pounds.
La Crosse architects Hugh Schick and Andrew Roth produced this gouache painting as part of a design competition for the entrance to the cemetery. The pair’s design is based on the Arch of Constantine in Rome that was built in A.D. 315. The Crosby and Hynne Granite Co. of La Crosse spent four months constructing Schick and Roth’s vision. The arch was formally dedicated with a public celebration on Decoration Day (known today as Memorial Day), May 30, 1902, with hundreds of attendees.
The arch was a memorial to the late Joseph W. Losey for his work with Oak Grove Cemetery. Losey founded the Oak Grove Cemetery Association and devoted a great deal of his time to beautifying the grounds and laying out the pathways in the cemetery.
The arch bears two brass inscription tablets with text that describe Losey’s accomplishments:
"Joseph W. Losey. He found this cemetery neglected and desolate. He transformed it into a place of charm and beauty. He made the wilderness to blossom as the rose."
The second plaque: "To commemorate the character and virtues of one who endeared himself to all by an unbroken record of private charities and unselfish public services, this memorial is erected by citizens of La Crosse. A.D. 1901."
Cemeteries such as Oak Grove served as parks where the beauty of art and nature could uplift and have a spiritual effect on visitors. Loved ones are forever together in family plots, sometimes with fencing or stone curbs to delineate the "home" of family members. Family plots sometimes have a large marker with the family name. The illusion of a "silent city" or "city of the dead" is further increased by family mausoleums designed to look like miniature houses or Greek temples.
The Losey Memorial Arch was rededicated in 2002 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Come see the Losey Memorial Arch on Sept. 11 for the La Crosse County Historical Society's annual "Discover the Silent City" cemetery tours. It is a day of guided walking tours with theatrical performances.
This year’s theme, “Made in La Crosse,” is about La Crosse’s manufacturing past. Advance tickets are selling quickly, and we anticipate tickets will sell out before the event. Find more information at www.lchshistory.org/discover-the-silent-city.