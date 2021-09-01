Things that Matter: The Losey Memorial Arch Painting

The main entrance to Oak Grove Cemetery bears an impressive stone archway that stands 23 feet tall and 37 feet wide. It is made of Lake Superior red sandstone and limestone from Bedford, Indiana, and weighs in the neighborhood of 500,000 pounds.

La Crosse architects Hugh Schick and Andrew Roth produced this gouache painting as part of a design competition for the entrance to the cemetery. The pair’s design is based on the Arch of Constantine in Rome that was built in A.D. 315. The Crosby and Hynne Granite Co. of La Crosse spent four months constructing Schick and Roth’s vision. The arch was formally dedicated with a public celebration on Decoration Day (known today as Memorial Day), May 30, 1902, with hundreds of attendees.

The arch was a memorial to the late Joseph W. Losey for his work with Oak Grove Cemetery. Losey founded the Oak Grove Cemetery Association and devoted a great deal of his time to beautifying the grounds and laying out the pathways in the cemetery.

The arch bears two brass inscription tablets with text that describe Losey’s accomplishments:

"Joseph W. Losey. He found this cemetery neglected and desolate. He transformed it into a place of charm and beauty. He made the wilderness to blossom as the rose."