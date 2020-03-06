Things That Matter: This is no ordinary shoe

This black leather shoe really isn’t much to look at.

It is scuffed and worn and only has traces of its shoelaces remaining. It’s just a shoe, and it is very old. It’s been through the mill and might easily have been tossed out a hundred years ago.

But this lone shoe has a story to tell — in fact, a pair of stories. The shoe illuminates the lives of two local immigrants who lived most of their lives in the Onalaska area, Tobias Nelson and Theodore Comeau.

Tobias Nelson was born in Norway in 1847 and came to this country in 1868. He married Nettie Swinson, the daughter of Norwegian immigrants, in 1875. They had nine children.

Nelson must have trained in the craft of shoemaking in Norway, for he practiced that trade here, first in La Crosse, then in Onalaska after his marriage.

Tobias made shoes by hand during a time when shoes were made in factories. On the East Coast, Chicago and St. Louis, factory-made shoes and boots were rapidly replacing those made by hand. While Nelson may have sold the factory shoes, he also handcrafted custom shoes. He practiced the traditional method of using wooden pegs to hold the layers of the sole together and sewing the upper pieces with waxed linen thread.