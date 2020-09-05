Things That Matter: White Beaver’s Cough Cream bottle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you were living in La Crosse in the late 19th century, you might have had White Beaver’s Cough Cream on your shelf.

This patent medicine was a bestseller for Dr. Frank Powell, one of La Crosse’s most flamboyant entrepreneurs.

Though its label and contents are missing, this medicine bottle has the slogan, “White Beaver’s Cough Cream Heals Diseased Lungs,” molded into the glass.

Powell’s advertisements describe it as: “A soothing compound of lung-healing root and herb juices, an unrivaled remedy for the cure of coughs, colds, croup, pleurisy, bronchitis and all other diseases of the lung or bronchial tubes. Made only by Dr. Frank Powell, Medicine Doctor of the Winnebago Indians, La Crosse, Wis.”

Frank Powell got his start in medicine early. He was the son of a physician of Scottish descent and a mother who was part Seneca Indian and familiar with herbal remedies.

After Powell’s father died in 1855, Frank, his mother and brothers moved from New York to Chicago, where young Frank worked as a drugstore clerk.

In 1865-66 the family moved again, this time to Omaha, Nebraska, where Frank advanced from clerk to partner of Dr. James Ish. The two men began selling medicines under the label of Ish & Powell.