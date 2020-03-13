Things That Matter: Women’s Sketch Club of La Crosse

Dacotah Carlisle, trained in costume design and illustration, had an eye for the details in the dress seen in this 1942 watercolor painting.

The dress, from the Pettingill family, was modeled by Dorothy Arneson during a meeting of the Women’s Sketch Club in La Crosse.

The Women’s Sketch Club first met on Nov. 7, 1933, in partnership with the Men’s Sketch Club founded a year earlier, and with the support of the local American Association of University Women branch.

The first leader of the group was Lillian Pettingill, an accomplished local artist who graduated from the Fine Arts College of Ingham University.

The Women’s Sketch Club was open to women and girls of all skill levels, provided they bring their own art supplies. Members created pencil sketches, charcoal drawings and watercolor paintings.

At the weekly meetings, a live model or still life was the basis for their art. Sometimes excursions were held to give members a chance to draw local landscapes. After drawing and painting, members got a chance to provide criticism for their fellow artists.

The Women’s Sketch Club maintained close connections with the Men’s Sketch Club.