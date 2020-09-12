Things That Matter: Wood-heating stove made in La Crosse

During his career, he patented 31 inventions from 1913 to 1963. Some of these inventions were used at Gund Manufacturing Co. and his own Iron Products Corp.

Harry Dahl, Chester Pieper’s business partner, was prominent in the La Crosse area as a business leader and as an owner of many car dealerships across the Midwest.

He was the son of Andrew Dahl, who started one of the early automobile dealerships in Vernon County.

It seems that Dahl’s involvement in the Iron Products Corp. was short-lived. By the 1924 La Crosse City Directory, he was no longer listed as being involved with the company. He continued to be deeply involved in La Crosse businesses when he served as president of G. Heileman Brewing Co. and Trane Co.

In 1939, Chester Pieper decided to move his family to St. Louis and took Iron Products Corp. with him in 1941.

During his time in St. Louis and La Crosse, Chester was also involved in painting. He worked on commissions from the Works Progress Administration between 1935-1943.

In 1952, his art was showcased in an exhibition in Clayton, Missouri.

Chester R. Pieper died in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1977.

