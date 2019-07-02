La Crosse’s signature summer festival kicks off its 37th year with an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Riverside Park.
Through Saturday, fest-goers can partake in all kinds of activities and Riverfest traditions -- everything from nightly live music, to a family parade, to helicopter rides, to a best burger competition.
Here’s a look at the festivities scheduled for Wednesday, all of which take place in Riverside Park:
×
Close this window forever. Subscribe and we'll stop these messages.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
Opening ceremony -- 10:30 a.m. Kenny Ahern, clown -- 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. Deep Track, rock band -- 11 a.m. Children’s train rides -- 11 a.m. Children’s inflatables -- 11 a.m. Xtreme Team, acrobats -- 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Isaiah Foster, magician -- 12 p.m., 5 p.m. Emma Blank, singer-songwriter -- 3 p.m. Gabriel Holmes -- hypnotist -- 3 p.m. Craig Olson Project, rock band -- 3 p.m. County Line Drive, country band -- 5:30 p.m. Warriors Performing Arts, baton twirlers -- 6 p.m. The Couleegans, rock band -- 7:15 p.m., 11:15 p.m. Hardy, rock/country musician -- 8 p.m. Morgan Wallen, country musician -- 10 p.m.
Riverfest 2018
SSG Erich Schmitt, left, and SFC Matt Pitsenbarger demonstrate the folding of the flag at Riverfest.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
2018 Riverfest Commodore Matt Binsfeld listens to the 451st Army Band at the bandshell in Riverside Park.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Members of the 451st Army Band perform Friday at the bandshell in Riverside Park. The 451st is an Army Reserve unit that has for over 65 years across the country and around the world performed at public concerts, parades, civic events and military functions.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
SFC Matt Pitsenbarger cradles the flag after performing a flag folding demonstration at Riverfest.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Fireworks explode over the Mississippi River Thursday during the Kwik Trip Fireworks Extravaganza produced by the La Crosse Sky Rockers. The show was put on a day late due to poor weather conditions on Independence Day.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Cousins Milo Hoch, 6, of Brookfield, Wis. and Gwen Oldenburg, 7, of La Crosse, pose for a photo in the commodore and first mate cut-out while attending Riverfest Thursday in Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Family entertainer Kenny Ahern performs Thursday during Riverfest at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems Family Stage in Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Flyboard Xtreme performer, Marty Schmal of La Crosse, puts on his show during Riverfest Thursday on the Mississippi River off Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Flyboard Xtreme performer, Marty Schmal of La Crosse, puts on his show during Riverfest Thursday on the Mississippi River off Riverside Park.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest Flyboard
Flyboard Xtreme performer Marty Schmal of La Crosse puts on a show Thursday during Riverfest, on the Mississippi off Riverside Park. Riverfest continues today.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
A member of Xtreme Team dunks a basketball during their show at Riverfest Wednesday.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Chad Watson, top, and Little Willie Gil perform a trick during the Xtreme Team performance Wednesday at Riverfest.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Little Willie Gil performs Wednesday with trampoline dunk squad Xtreme Team at Riverfest.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Corey Mission performs with Xtreme Team, a trampoline dunk team, Wednesday at Riverfest.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Little Willie Gil leaps over a group of volunteers as he performs with Xtreme Team, a trampoline dunk team, Wednesday at Riverfest.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest 2018
Letters standing nearly 6 feet high spell out "FEST" Tuesday in Riverside Park, home to Riverfest.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Riverfest, which began in 1983, returns for its 35th year July 4-7 at Riverside Park. Here’s a look back at some of our favorite photos that h…
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.