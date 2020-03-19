Third COVID-19 case confirmed in La Crosse County

The La Crosse County Health Department received notification Wednesday evening through the Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance System of a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.

This case is in a male in his upper 20s/lower 30s and is a household contact to one of the previously identified cases.

More details will be available once case investigation is conducted Thursday.

County health officials stress that it's important to remember that viruses don’t discriminate and neither should we.

