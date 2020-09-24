Third La Crosse County resident dies from COVID-19, 53 new cases Thursday

A third La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.
A representative from the La Crosse County Health Department told the Tribune the death was confirmed Wednesday evening, but no further information, including age and gender, is available at this time.
The health department reported the county’s first death July 17 and the second Sept. 2.
The county also recorded 53 new confirmed cases of the virus with an 18.03% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Thursday’s total is lower than that of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but the county has still averaged 102.43 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure is lower than it was Wednesday (110.57) but higher than it was a week ago (96.57).
Total confirmed cases are up to 2,838, which grows to 2,988 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s reported cases, 17 were people ages 10-19 and 17 were people in their 20s. There was one new case of people ages 0-9, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates remain high but dropped Thursday to 40.76% and 36.13%, respectively, from 44.97% and 37.54% on Wednesday. Both rates are still higher than they were a week ago (32.25% for the seven-day and 26.77% for the 14-day).
Total positivity continues to climb and is at 10.32%.
According to the latest update from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, from Sept. 14 through Sept. 20 the vast majority of new coronavirus cases were attributed to college age individuals. Of all the cases during that seven-day period, 77.75% were age 18 to 24, with the second highest age bracket, 25 to 29, accounting for 5.31%.
Of the cases the week ending Sept. 20, 54.9% were female and 45.1% male. Mild symptoms were reported by 62.5% of patients, followed by moderate at 28.8% and severe at 5%. The remainder were asymptomatic.
Close contact was the cause of 64.9% of the cases, and 35.1% contracted the virus via community spread. More than 66% of the new patients reported they had attended a gathering recently.
College COVID-19 Dashboard updates
UW-La Crosse administered 31 new PCR tests Thursday, with 17 coming back positive for a 54.84% positivity rate.
Viterbo University and Western Technical College did not share any new case information.
State case numbers
An additional 2,392 Wisconsinites tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, for a running total of 108,324 cases. Negative test results have reached 1,371,070, an increase of 10,887 since Wednesday.
An additional 76 patients were hospitalized, with 6,879 ever hospitalized, and six more deaths were reported, for a total of 1,265 fatalities from COVID-19.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
