Third La Crosse County resident dies from COVID-19, 53 new cases Thursday

A third La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to the county health department’s Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative webpage.

A representative from the La Crosse County Health Department told the Tribune the death was confirmed Wednesday evening, but no further information, including age and gender, is available at this time.

The health department reported the county’s first death July 17 and the second Sept. 2.

The county also recorded 53 new confirmed cases of the virus with an 18.03% positivity rate Thursday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Thursday’s total is lower than that of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but the county has still averaged 102.43 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure is lower than it was Wednesday (110.57) but higher than it was a week ago (96.57).

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,838, which grows to 2,988 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s reported cases, 17 were people ages 10-19 and 17 were people in their 20s. There was one new case of people ages 0-9, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s, four in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.