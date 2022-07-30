Third meeting to focus on Bluffland Plan

This week ORA Trails, a member representative of the Bluffland Coalition, hosts the third of four public community conversations covering the 2016 Bluffland Plan: A Plan for Conservation and Recreation throughout the La Crosse-La Crescent Region.

The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the La Crosse County Administrative Building, Room 430 (basement).

The final event will be Sept. 14, discussing how the plan could be funded and implemented.

The plan was built as an initiative of the La Crosse Area Planning Committee (LAPC) to organize a regional approach to the conservation and recreational use of our blufflands. The LAPC assembled the Bluffland Coalition as a steering committee representing key City, County and Town communities, plus ORA Trails and Mississippi Valley Conservancy.

The vision of the Blufflands Coalition is to establish an exceptional network of contiguous protected lands and recreational trails throughout the La Crosse-La Crescent region to cooperatively enhance the health of residents, visitors, natural ecosystems and our local economy.

This month’s discussion of the plan will focus on trails and recreation, pages 42 through 65 of the plan. Topics within these chapters include the value of outdoor recreation including relevant trends and plans, trail uses and design guidelines, trails and access improvement recommendations, and signage. Trails play a pivotal role in providing both community building recreation and sustainable access to public lands. Trails and recreation are the gateway to the outdoors, developing an ethos of nature enjoyment and high quality of life. These community attributes develop strong economic drivers and ripple effects in our communities.

The meeting will review some of the efforts to build and connect trail systems and future aspirations of the Bluffland Coalition, with plenty of time for discussion and fellowship.

