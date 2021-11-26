Thirty counties at critically high COVID status, local infections averaging 94 per day

Thirty counties in Wisconsin have reached critically high levels of COVID-19, with La Crosse County remaining very high.

In Wisconsin, coronavirus activity is also rated very high for the two-week period ending Nov. 23. The state’s case burden was 869.2 per 100,000, with no significant change in trajectory, and no counties are in the medium or low category.

Over the past 30 days, all sequenced infections were of the delta variant.

La Crosse County had burden of 888.2 per 100,000 and no significant change in trajectory. Per the La Crosse County Health Department, cases averaged 94 per day over the past week.

The state as of Nov. 25 had a seven-day average of 3,149 new cases per day for an 11% positivity rate. A total of 8,960 deaths were confirmed as of Nov, 25, including 121 in La Crosse County. Statewide, confirmed cases totaled 863,444, with 18,047 among La Crosse County residents.

Per DHS data, in October infections among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated were at a rate of 2,255.1 per 100,000, with hospitalizations 132 per 100,000 and deaths 27.3 per 100,000. For those fully vaccinated, those rates were 456.4 per 100,000; 12.2 per 100,000; and 1.8 per 100,000, respectively.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,278 current COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Nov. 24, including 337 ICU patients. In the Western region, those numbers were 64 and nine, respectively.

As of Nov. 25, 56% of Wisconsin residents were fully vaccinated, as were 65.1% of La Crosse County residents.

La Crosse County youth coronavirus rates

The School District of La Crosse reported for the week ending a case rate of per 100,00 per day, up from last week. In total from, cases were confirmed, with currently active. classroom was closed and close contacts due to in-school exposure were reported. A total of individuals were required to quarantine.

The district continues to offer on-site testing for symptomatic students at all school buildings and hosts daily testing at select locations for students, staff or student families regardless of symptom status.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

